Underwater team celebrates Republic's 101st anniversary with dive in Lake Van

Tahsin Ceylan, an underwater cinematographer, and the Coast Guard's Diving Safety and Search and Rescue team marked the 101st anniversary of the Republic by diving in Lake Van and unveiling the Turkish flag. During the dive, they captured footage of submerged castle ruins and microbialites, celebrating the occasion with stunning visuals deep in the lake's waters.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 29.10.2024 13:32





