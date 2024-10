Special "Sea Eye" show held in Mersin to celebrate the 101st anniversary of the Republic

In Mersin, the Mediterranean Region Command of the Coast Guard hosted a "Sea Eye" show for the October 29 Republic Day celebrations. The event honored martyrs and veterans aboard the TCSG Living Ship, featuring impressive aerial and maritime displays that delighted the audience.

