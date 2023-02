Astonishing image after earthquake in Hatay: 30-meter-deep, 200-meter-wide rift formed in olive garden

After the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes, a rift dividing the 35-decare olive orchard in the middle of the Tepehan Village of the Hatay Altınözü District was formed.

Published 11.02.2023 10:54





