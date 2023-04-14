 Contact Us

Historic Maiden’s Tower enchants with its latest view

The final version of the Maiden's Tower, one of the historical symbols of Istanbul, whose restoration began in 2021, was viewed from air.

A News / Turkey
Published 14.04.2023 22:52
The Maiden's Tower, which is planned to be opened in the first week of May, has completely emerged with the removal of the pier around it.
