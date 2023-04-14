Historic Maiden’s Tower enchants with its latest view

The Maiden's Tower, which is planned to be opened in the first week of May, has completely emerged with the removal of the pier around it. The restoration of the Maiden's Tower, one of the symbols of Istanbul with a history of 2,500 years, has come to an end. The scaffoldings around the Maiden's Tower, which has been undergoing restoration work for a while, have been removed. With the removal of the scaffolds, the final state of the Maiden's Tower appeared more clearly. Some citizens took pictures of the historical building. The Maiden's Tower, where restoration works continue, is planned to be opened in the first week of May.