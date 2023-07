Forest fires in Çanakkale, area the size of 3,500 football fields burns

Çanakkale's Kızılkeçili village witnessed a forest fire on July 16, Sunday, which was brought under control after 52 hours, scorching approximately 2,500 hectares of land, which is equivalent to 3,500 football fields. The fire affected about 1,200 hectares of fertile and forested areas, as well as nearly 1,300 hectares of non-forested land.

