Famous American actress Ashley Judd visits Türkiye's earthquake-affected areas

Prominent American actress and global goodwill ambassador of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Ashley Judd, has been on a visit to the earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye since July 12. Her purpose is to personally witness the situation on the ground and gather information about the impact of the earthquake.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 16.07.2023





