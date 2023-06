Erdoğan visits Anıtkabir after ceremony at parliament

Laying a wreath on Atatürk's mausoleum, Erdoğan sang the National Anthem. Then, going to the Misak-ı Milli Tower and signing the Anıtkabir Special Book, President Erdoğan read the text he wrote in the book.

Published 03.06.2023 18:28 Share This Album





Subscribe