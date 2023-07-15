 Contact Us

Erdoğan: Turks declared to world on night of July 15 national will cannot be defeated by force of tanks, firearms or aircraft

During the "Heroes of the Century of Türkiye" event, President Erdoğan expressed in his speech that the collective resistance displayed by the Turkish citizens during the July 15th coup attempt demonstrated unity against those plotting a coup. He highlighted how the Turkish nation made it clear to the world that the national will cannot be defeated by the force of tanks, firearms, or aircraft.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 15.07.2023 22:21
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 18
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the "Heroes of the Century of Türkiye" program held at Beylerbeyi Stadium on the 7th anniversary of the July 15 coup attempt.
Türkiye's counter-terrorism strategy evolves, terrorists pay the price | New security model deals heavy blows to terrorists
Bullet holes in Marmaris hotel a reminder of failed coup attempt | Marmaris hotel still bears scars of 2016 coup attempt
July 15, 2016: Türkiye's night of defiance
On 7th anniversary, photos of victims of 2016 coup bid hung on Turkish House in New York
Istanbul Airport presents exhibition showcasing July 15 photographs