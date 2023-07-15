Erdoğan: Turks declared to world on night of July 15 national will cannot be defeated by force of tanks, firearms or aircraft

During the "Heroes of the Century of Türkiye" event, President Erdoğan expressed in his speech that the collective resistance displayed by the Turkish citizens during the July 15th coup attempt demonstrated unity against those plotting a coup. He highlighted how the Turkish nation made it clear to the world that the national will cannot be defeated by the force of tanks, firearms, or aircraft.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 15.07.2023 22:21 Share This Album





Subscribe