Erdoğan-Putin meeting in Sochi attracts considerable attention from global media

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Sochi summit garnered significant attention in the world media. The discussions covered a multitude of international and regional issues, but the world's focus was on statements regarding the future of the food crisis.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 05.09.2023 13:14





