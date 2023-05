Erdoğan performs evening prayers at Hagia Sophia Mosque after bringing election campaign to completion

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was accompanied by a great number of ruling AK Party members and supporters of the People's Alliance, performed evening prayers at Istanbul's iconic mosque Hagia Sophia after completing the months-long election campaign.

A News / Turkey Published 13.05.2023 23:15





