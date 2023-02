Erdoğan inspects search and rescue efforts in earthquake-hit Gaziantep

"The state of emergency will be in effect following today's vote in parliament," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said while inspecting search and rescue efforts in the southern Gaziantep province. The death toll in Turkey from this week's powerful earthquakes has risen to 14,351, with more than 63,700 injured.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 09.02.2023 15:09 Share This Album





Subscribe