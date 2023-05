Erdoğan dominates presidential race in most of Türkiye's quake-hit region

With around 87.63% of the ballot boxes counted, preliminary results put Erdoğan ahead in nine of 11 provinces in the quake zone, including Adıyaman, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa and Elazığ.

Published 14.05.2023 21:20





