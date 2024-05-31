 Contact Us

EFES-2024 Exercise successfully completed

The EFES-2024 Exercise, one of the largest combined, joint exercises of the Turkish Armed Forces, has been successfully completed.

The distinguished observer day of the exercise held on Thursday at the Doğanbey Firing Range in the Seferihisar district was conducted with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, and Chief of the General Staff General Metin Gürak.
