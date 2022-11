Dozens get injured after magnitude-5.9 quake strikes western Türkiye

The epicentre was located in the Black Sea province of Düzce, disaster control authority AFAD said, but tremors could be felt as far away as Istanbul, some 200 kilometres from Düzce, and Ankara at around 4 am (0100 GMT). The quake was followed by at least 100 aftershocks, according to AFAD.