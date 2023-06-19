Child jumps from 5th floor, emulating Spider-Man, survives unharmed

According to information received, on June 7, 5.5-year-old Berzan Korkmaz went to visit his grandmother in Arnavutköy with his mother and brother. Berzan, who was playing with his younger brother in another room, jumped out of the window of the house on the 5th floor. When the family realized that the child had fallen, the situation was reported to the the medical teams and his father, Fatih Korkmaz. Berzan was taken to Başakşehir Çam and Sakura City Hospital by ambulance after the first intervention of the teams who came to the scene upon notice. Berzan, who was determined to have tenderness in his back area and a slight crush in his lung, was discharged from the hospital a week later after the treatment process under the supervision of doctors.

