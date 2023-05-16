Celebrities to take part in Turkish parliament in new period

According to unofficial results, the distribution of parliamentary deputies was also determined. Among the deputies who entered the parliament, there are also famous names. Former football player Ünal Karaman, former Miss Turkey Seda Sarıbaş, musician Yücel Arzen Hacıoğulları, actress Bahadır Yenişehirlioğlu, journalists Cengiz Çandar, Tuncay Özkan, Ali Öztunç, Şebnem Bursalı, Hulki Cevizoğlu, Osman Gökçek became the famous names who were entitled to enter the parliament. Musician and composer Yücel Arzen Hacıoğulları, who also composed the song 'The Century of Türkiye' with the voice of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, became an AK Party deputy from the 3rd district of Istanbul. One of the famous faces of the AK Party was Bahadır Yenişehirlioğlu, who received great acclaim for his role as 'Tahsin Pasha' in the TV series Payitaht Abdulhamid. Yenişehirlioğlu was entitled to enter the Parliament as the AK Party Manisa 1st ordinary deputy. Seda Sarıbaş, who was selected as 'Veet Turkey' in the 2006 Beauty Contest of Türkiye, became Aydın deputy from the AK Party. Journalists Hulki Cevizoğlu from Istanbul, Şebnem Bursalı from İzmir and Osman Gökçek from Ankara were among the names elected as AK Party deputies. Former national football player and Trabzonspor's former coach Ünal Karaman, and the daughter of MHP founder Alparslan Türkeş, Ayyüce Türkeş Taş, were also elected as a deputy from the IYI (Good) Party. In the 28th term, Ünal Karaman will serve as Konya and Ayyüce Türkeş Taş will serve as Adana parliamentarians. Among the new faces of the Assembly is Türkan Elçi, the wife of Tahir Elçi, the ex-president of the Diyarbakır Bar Association, who lost his life in an armed attack. Türkan Elçi was elected as a deputy from the CHP Istanbul 3rd district. Former diplomat Namık Tan also succeeded in being elected from the CHP lists.