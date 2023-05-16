 Contact Us

Celebrities to take part in Turkish parliament in new period

Well-known names from the world of art, sports and media will also take place in the 28th term of Turkish parliament.

A News / Turkey
Published 16.05.2023 16:27
According to unofficial results, the distribution of parliamentary deputies was also determined. Among the deputies who entered the parliament, there are also famous names.
