Antalya mayor accidentally shares private messages of his daughter-in-law

In the past year, the daughter-in-law of Muhittin Böcek, who serves as the Mayor of Antalya Metropolitan Municipality under the CHP party, initiated divorce proceedings citing allegations of infidelity against her husband, Gökhan Böcek. Throughout the ongoing legal process, Muhittin Böcek chose to share resentful messages he received from his daughter-in-law via the messaging app WhatsApp as his status update.

Published 04.08.2023 11:40
