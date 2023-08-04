Antalya mayor accidentally shares private messages of his daughter-in-law

Last year, the daughter-in-law of Muhittin Böcek, the Mayor of Antalya Metropolitan Municipality affiliated with the CHP, filed for divorce on the grounds that her husband, Gökhan Böcek, was cheating on her. While the process was ongoing, Muhittin Böcek shared the resentful messages sent to him by his daughter-in-law through the messaging application WhatsApp as his status.