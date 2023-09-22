 Contact Us

Ancient stone fragment in Dutch museum now back home in Türkiye

A historical ancient stone fragment belonging to Türkiye, which was located in a museum in the city of Leiden in the Netherlands, has been received.

Published 22.09.2023 16:38
A captivating ancient stone fragment believed to originate in Mediterranean Türkiye has found its way back home after being housed in a museum in the picturesque city of Leiden in the Netherlands. The artifact was recently received by Türkiye's ambassador to the Netherlands, Selcuk Unal, marking a significant moment in the preservation of cultural heritage.
