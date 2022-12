After 1,300 years, water to flow again from monumental fountain in ancient city of Kibyra

After four months of dedicated restoration work by a Turkish excavation team, the fountain in the ancient city of Kibyra in Gölhisar, Burdur will come back to life, after a similar project on the Antonines Fountain in the ancient city of Sagalassos, also found in Burdur.

