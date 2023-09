Kangal District's Havuz village, located within the boundaries of the Karaseki area, has been the focus of surface research conducted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Following the discovery of the Lion Stone in 1929, which dates back approximately 3,000 years, further research began in the region. Through these investigations, it was determined that the area was an ancient Hittite city. Excavations are now set to commence in the area, believed to be a Late-Hittite settlement.