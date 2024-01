1,500-year-old drinking water canal found in ancient city of Dara in Türkiye

According to an official, an ancient drinking water canal dating back 1,500 years was discovered during excavation in the Artuklu district of southeastern Türkiye in the ancient city of Dara. The excavation, which has been ongoing for 38 years, is being conducted by the Mardin Museum in a neighborhood located 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the city center.

Published 15.01.2024 16:05 Share This Album





Subscribe