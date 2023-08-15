Zeyneti Mustafa Mosque: A reverent tribute to tradition and philanthropy in Bahçelievler

The Zeyneti Mustafa Mosque, built in Bahçelievler in honor of the parents of a philanthropic businessman, is being constructed in accordance with traditional methods and materials that adhere to Ottoman architecture. Named after the parents of businessman Şahabettin Uygun, the Zeyneti Mustafa Mosque's construction began last year, and it is expected to be completed and open for worship in a short time. The mosque is being built inspired by Ottoman architecture from the 16th and 17th centuries, utilizing traditional methods such as the use of "horasan" mortar, "küfeki" stone, "almaşık" masonry, and wooden crossbeams.

