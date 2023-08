Venice faces overcrowding amidst UNESCO's warning

Despite UNESCO's recommendation to include Venice, Italy, in the "list of endangered cities" due to over-tourism and global warming, the famous Rialto Bridge remains overcrowded with tourists. AFP reports that visitors continue to roam around, seemingly unconcerned about the potential "irreversible" damage risk.

Agencies and A News / Travel Published 01.08.2023 15:11





