Thousands of flamingo chicks welcomed in province of Konya

Flamingos have started to come to the Salt Lake in the central Konya province, the second-largest lake in Türkiye and the flamingos' largest natural breeding colony in the world, as well as Mamasin Dam in the Aksaray province,

