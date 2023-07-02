 Contact Us

Sumela Monastery in northern Türkiye attracts increasing number of visitors

The ancient Sumela Monastery in the Black Sea province of Trabzon, Türkiye, provides visitors with a unique experience combining nature, history, and culture. The monastery has welcomed nearly 600,000 visitors, showing its significance as a popular destination for tourists. With its rich historical and cultural heritage, the Sumela Monastery offers a captivating experience to those who explore its grounds.

Published 02.07.2023 18:51
