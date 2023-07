Salt Lake: a magnificent view of Turkey's salt treasure

Tuz Lake, the vital source of 70% of Türkiye's salt supply, gains UNESCO recognition for its exceptional natural beauty. During the summer months, the lake's algae undergo a remarkable transformation, producing a stunning red-colored beta-carotene substance, captivating both local and foreign tourists as they witness nature's ingenious sun-protection mechanism.

Agencies and A News / Travel Published 26.07.2023 16:08 Share This Album





Subscribe