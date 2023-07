36-year-old Nur Şudeyfat, who lives in Jordan, established a holiday resort in her country inspired by what she saw during her travels to Türkiye. Nur Şudeyfat, who established a holiday resort in the forested area of Ummul Yenabi, known for its woodland, in the northern city of Aclun, provides employment for 25 university graduates. She expressed that she was inspired by what she saw during approximately 30 trips to Türkiye for this project.