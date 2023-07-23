Hagia Sophia Mosque: A must-see for any visitor to Istanbul | Mosque becomes top tourist destination since reopening

Since its reopening for worship in 2020, the Hagia Sophia Mosque has become a highly sought-after tourist destination. Bünyamin Topçuoğlu, the mosque's imam, shared significant data about the number of visitors. Within the span of just three years, the mosque has attracted an impressive total of 21 million visitors. The increasing interest from both domestic and foreign tourists has resulted in queues stretching hundreds of meters in front of the mosque.