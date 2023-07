Floating Island: A unique natural phenomenon worth to see | Floating Island: A popular destination for tourists and nature lovers

The Floating Island is a natural wonder located in the Aksakal lake hamlet of Hazarşah village in Bingöl's Solhan district. It is 4.5 km away from the Bingol-Solhan highway. The island is a completely natural formation. It is located in a crater lake that is surrounded by mountains and hills on three sides.

