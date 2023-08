Exploring nature's marvels: Türkiye's spectacular canyons

The centuries-long journey of Zarı Creek has formed the Horma Canyon, which resembles a natural aquarium, the Valla Canyon, considered the second deepest canyon in the world, the Ilgarini Cave, stated to be the fourth largest cave in the world, and Pınarbaşı, where the Ilıca Waterfall is located. Approximately 150,000 domestic and foreign visitors visited the area last year.

Agencies and A News / Travel Published 02.08.2023 14:53





