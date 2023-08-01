Enigmatic Kremna Ancient City: Unraveling the secrets of Roman Pagan rituals

Kremna, which was one of the secret centers of pagan rituals during the Roman period, is enriched with various ancient structures and remains in the region. Through previous studies, it is revealed that numerous secret and open pagan rituals were held in this ancient city. Even today, the Kremna Ancient City attracts great interest from the local people and visitors, especially among those interested in astral travel and time travel, who come to conduct research and embark on a journey into the past in this enigmatic city. Regular checks are carried out in the region to ensure security. However, these historical treasures are of great importance not to become the target of artifact smugglers. Bucak Gendarmerie Command regularly conducts checks in the area to ensure security, and drone-supported operations monitor the safety of the ancient city. Shedding light on the mystery of the past The significance of Kremna Ancient City increases with each passing day, and the local people are making considerable efforts to preserve and pass on the historical and cultural heritage to future generations. Thanks to excavations and research activities in the region, it is expected that unknown aspects will come to light, and the mysterious history of the ancient city will be illuminated. Kremna Ancient City is located in Çamlık Village, which is 10 km east of Bucak. It is an ancient city established by the Pisidians on a dominant hill surrounded by cliffs in the Aksu (Kestos) valley. Its brightest period was in the 2nd century AD. Kremna came under the rule of the Lydians in the 6th century BC, the Persians in 546 BC, and then Alexander the Great in 333 BC, falling under Macedonian rule. Subsequently, it was ruled by Antigonus, Seleucids, the Kingdom of Pergamon, Rome in 60 BC, Galatia in 36 BC, and again by Rome in 25 BC. Following the fragmentation of the Roman Empire, it came under the rule of the Eastern Roman (Byzantine) Empire. With the arrival of the Turks in Anatolia at the end of the 11th century AD, it came under Turkish rule. Roman-era artifacts can still be seen in Kremna Ancient City. The city is surrounded by 2 meters wide, 7-8 meters high walls. The city was laid out in a grid plan. Kremna Ancient City consists of structures such as the Acropolis (Upper City) with its Forum, Basilica (Courtroom), Church Elsodra (Arched Structure), and Library. In addition to these, there are the Propylaeum (Monumental Entrance Gate) and the Nymphaeum (Monumental Fountain Building). The first detailed examination of Kremna Ancient City was carried out in the 1880s by the Austrian researcher Graf von Lackoronski, and he also prepared a plan showing the general condition of the remains of the ancient city. Between 1971 and 1973, scientific excavations were conducted by Jale İnan, a professor of the Archaeology Department of Istanbul University Faculty of Literature, and the library building was uncovered. Nine marble god statues and other artifacts found during the excavations are now exhibited in the Burdur Museum.