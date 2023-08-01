 Contact Us

Enigmatic Kremna Ancient City: Unraveling the secrets of Roman Pagan rituals

The mysterious history of Kremna Ancient City in Bucak district, Burdur, is coming to light.

Agencies and A News / Travel
Published 01.08.2023 11:04
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 7
Kremna, which was one of the secret centers of pagan rituals during the Roman period, is enriched with various ancient structures and remains in the region. Through previous studies, it is revealed that numerous secret and open pagan rituals were held in this ancient city.
Flamingos make Gölbaşı wetlands their home before migration
Salt Lake: a magnificent view of Turkey's salt treasure
Türkiye welcomes thousands of citizens returning from Europe for the holiday season
Giresun's glacial lakes become a new destination for nature enthusiasts
Cappadocia's Museum Hotel in global top 50