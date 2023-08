Endangered fallow deer and fawns spotted at Antalya's Düzlerçamı wildlife area

Düzlerçamı Wildlife Development Area in Antalya, which is the only natural habitat for endangered fallow deer in the world, captured footage of fallow deer and their fawns drinking water from the pond.

Agencies and A News / Travel Published 15.08.2023 12:05





