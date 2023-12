Turkish-made unmanned combat aircraft Anka-3 successfully takes to the sky during its inaugural flight

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared news of the first flight of TUSAŞ's unmanned combat aircraft Anka-3. This advanced model boasts a "flying wing" design with multiple advantages, such as decreased radar detectability, improved speed, and increased carrying capacity.

A News / Technology Published 28.12.2023 16:42





