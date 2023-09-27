 Contact Us

TEKNOFEST opens its doors to visitors in western Izmir province

The official opening ceremony of TEKNOFEST Izmir, the aviation, space, and technology festival organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3) and the Ministry of Industry and Technology, took place at Çiğli Airport. This festival is a significant platform for showcasing advancements in aviation, space, and technology and is a testament to Türkiye's commitment to progress in these fields. The ceremony featured a visual animation show and the performance of the TEKNOFEST Anthem, marking the start of this exciting event.

Published 27.09.2023 16:35
The third edition of TEKNOFEST 2023, Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event, has opened its doors to visitors in the country's Aegean city of Izmir on Wednesday.
