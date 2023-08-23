EU's Groundbreaking Digital Rules Target Tech Giants Like Facebook, Google, and TikTok

A new series of rules set by Europe for digital technology and social media giants is coming into effect. Companies like Google, Facebook, TikTok, Amazon, Microsoft, X, Apple Store, Instagram, and many other social media and digital technology giants will be subject to these rules. Social and digital media platforms host millions of users. Almost anything can be shared on these platforms, and users can communicate with each other through messages.

