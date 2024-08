Professor Haluk Külah, a member of the Board of Directors at the METU Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Center and a faculty member of the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department, provided insights into the scientific studies conducted under the OrChESTRA Project. Külah mentioned that they aim to become a regional center of excellence in the field of organ-on-chip systems, collaborating with IMEC from Belgium, Freiburg University from Germany, and Eindhoven University of Technology from the Netherlands.