MKE develops new 2,200-meter range sniper rifle "MKE-408"

Machinery and Chemical Industry Inc. (MKE) has developed the "MKE-408," a new-generation sniper rifle capable of accurate shots up to 2,200 meters. Weighing 9 kilograms, it offers enhanced precision and easier handling compared to heavier models.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 28.12.2024 09:46 Share This Album





Subscribe