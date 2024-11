Türkiye's HÜRJET prototype takes flight with new design

The second HÜRJET prototype, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries, flew with a new paint design. Defense Industries Chairman Haluk Görgün praised it as a milestone in Turkish aviation, highlighting the defense industry's progress. TUSAŞ shared the achievement on social media.

Published 24.11.2024 11:23





