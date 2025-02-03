 Contact Us

Türkiye’s 1st homegrown short-range missile Tayfun does new test firing

The third firing test of the missile system was concluded successfully by Roketsan at 12.37 pm (0937GMT) from the Rize-Artvin Airport.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey
Published 03.02.2025 18:02
Türkiye's first homegrown short-range missile system Tayfun, made by Turkish defense firm Roketsan, was test-fired on Monday in northeastern Türkiye.

The third firing test of the missile system was concluded successfully by Roketsan at 12.37 pm (0937GMT) from the Rize-Artvin Airport.

It did previous test-fires from the same airport in October 2022 and May 2023.

It entered mass production in May 2023 after its second test fire, according to a report by the Defence Turk website.

Tayfun boasts the longest range among the country's missile arsenal.

The missile system boasts great capability against "deep targets," the firm said on its website. It can comfortably reach a distance of 280 kilometers (170 miles), with a maximum range of 800 kilometers (500 miles) with a preformed fragmented warhead.

"Its hypersonic cruise speed is unaffected by air defense systems, while collateral damage is reduced through its high accuracy," the website added, noting the missile system's anti-jamming capability.

