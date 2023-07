For the first time appearing in action, Çaka silently advances towards its target at a speed of more than 60 knots with a considerable amount of explosives it carries at its tip, inflicting maximum casualties and damage. HAVELSAN Specialist Göker Oral explained the operational system of the unmanned sea vehicle Çaka, capable of performing kamikaze dives, to Hürriyet at IDEF'23: "In recent years, unmanned surface vehicles have evolved in different directions. We have developed a new concept. We conducted research, but we could not find its counterpart worldwide. There are trials, but not in this manner. It carries explosives at its front end, hits the target at high speeds, and detonates.