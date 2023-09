Young violinist proud to represent Türkiye and Azerbaijan on world stage

Solo concert violinist Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev expressed his immense pride in representing both Türkiye and Azerbaijan on the global stage. Ganiyev, who was born in the Turkish capital Ankara in 1997 to an Albanian father and Azerbaijani mother, completed his primary and secondary education in Türkiye.

Anadolu Agency / Life Published 22.09.2023 13:57 Share This Album





Subscribe