What to know about Islam that is the last of the three Abrahamic

This content aims to help you get main information about Islam, what and how Muslims believe. Six pillars of faith, namely belief in Allah, prophets, books, angels, the Hereafter and qada/qadar, and five pillars of Islam, namely kalimat al-shahadah, prayer, fasting, almsgiving, and pilgrimage are explained as well as the concepts of salvation in Islam, mosque, prayer and adhan.

A News / Life Published 29.12.2022 21:03 Share This Album





Subscribe