GALLERY

Bosnia marks anniversary of Mostar Bridge's demolition Bosnia marks anniversary of Mostar Bridge's demolition 10 November 2020, Tuesday
1,700-year-old Roman tombs unearthed in Turkey 1,700-year-old Roman tombs unearthed in Turkey 10 November 2020, Tuesday
Pakistani poet Allama Mohammad Iqbal remembered on 144th birth anniversary Pakistani poet Allama Mohammad Iqbal remembered on 144th birth anniversary 07 November 2020, Saturday
Turkish scientists in pursuit of Muslim inventor al-Jazari’s ancient robots Turkish scientists in pursuit of Muslim inventor al-Jazari’s ancient robots 07 November 2020, Saturday
Mesopotamia’s golden trio to shine with tourism routes Mesopotamia’s golden trio to shine with tourism routes 05 November 2020, Thursday
Millions of Muslims flock to mosques to celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi Millions of Muslims flock to mosques to celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi 28 October 2020, Wednesday
What are the treatment options for COVID-19? What are the treatment options for COVID-19? 20 October 2020, Tuesday
Ruins of church discovered on bottom of Turkish lake Ruins of church discovered on bottom of Turkish lake 19 October 2020, Monday
15 wild animals found in Turkey 15 wild animals found in Turkey 16 October 2020, Friday
Azerbaijani and Turkish flags ornament Baku streets Azerbaijani and Turkish flags ornament Baku streets 10 October 2020, Saturday
Turkish Cypriot town of Maraş reopens partially after 46 years Turkish Cypriot town of Maraş reopens partially after 46 years 08 October 2020, Thursday
Antalya's Kaş district: A prominent location for scuba diving tourism Antalya's Kaş district: A prominent location for scuba diving tourism 23 September 2020, Wednesday
Mosaics belonging to 1600-year-old church unearthed during Mardin excavation Mosaics belonging to 1600-year-old church unearthed during Mardin excavation 22 September 2020, Tuesday
More than a place of worship: Turkey’s most beautiful mosques More than a place of worship: Turkey’s most beautiful mosques 19 September 2020, Saturday
Popular Turkish TV series fuels Pakistanis’ love for Turkey Popular Turkish TV series fuels Pakistanis’ love for Turkey 16 September 2020, Wednesday
Never-ending wind makes Alaçatı a windsurfing heaven Never-ending wind makes Alaçatı a windsurfing heaven 15 September 2020, Tuesday
Knidos: Ancient city where Aegean, Mediterranean meet Knidos: Ancient city where Aegean, Mediterranean meet 08 September 2020, Tuesday
Star of historical series Diriliş Ertuğrul to pay a visit to Pakistan to meet with his fans Star of historical series Diriliş Ertuğrul to pay a visit to Pakistan to meet with his fans 05 September 2020, Saturday
Lake Beyşehir's picturesque water lilies attract nature-lovers Lake Beyşehir's picturesque water lilies attract nature-lovers 24 August 2020, Monday
Colorful hot air balloons up in Pamukkale skies after months Colorful hot air balloons up in Pamukkale skies after months 22 August 2020, Saturday
Sumela Monastery put into service after 5-year restoration Sumela Monastery put into service after 5-year restoration 15 August 2020, Saturday

What boosted Goethe's interest in the Prophet Muhammad

The Age of Enlightenment, which gave rise to the French Revolution, undermined the church's authority in Europe. While the church previously controlled all the information on Islam and Prophet Muhammad, this began to be questioned with the Enlightenment. The details on the prophet, in particular, were investigated once again, which manifested itself in the fields of culture, arts and literature.

Anti-Islamism under the control of the church lost influence; however, the hatred took a different form this time. For instance, Voltaire, a prominent French Enlightenment writer, pushed all his humanist ideas to the background and targeted Prophet Muhammad. He prepared a disparaging stage play featuring imputations about him, which formed a basis for many radical secularist plays.

Despite all these publications that fueled hatred in Europe, there were also those who praised and defended the prophet. German Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most prominent writers of world literature, is the poster child of this.

1/6
Contact Us