Ella Kissi-Debrah's tragic story serves as a haunting reminder of the deadly consequences of air pollution. In 2013, this nine-year-old succumbed to an acute asthma attack after a life spent within 30 meters of London's bustling South Circular road, enduring frequent seizures and numerous hospital visits. In 2020, a coroner officially acknowledged that the toxic fumes she inhaled due to traffic emissions significantly contributed to her death, marking a groundbreaking moment when the law recognized air pollution as a cause of mortality.