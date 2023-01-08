Turkish cuisine | What and where to eat in mega city Istanbul

As a cultural melting pot, İstanbul has the most pleasant culinary scene to influence all its visitors. From special and traditional beverages like Boza to the classic dishes like Sultanahmet meatballs with captivating taste, they're all matchless pleasures to have. But where do you begin when there are so many diverse meal options to pick from? Time to quench your cravings and discover what and where to eat in the world-famous İstanbul city!

Published 08.01.2023 12:38





