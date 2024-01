The first Turkish astronaut participating in a space mission made headlines in the international press

The spacecraft owned by SpaceX, including Türkiye's first space traveler Alper Gezeravcı, was successfully launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Gezeravcı, who is scheduled to spend 14 days at the International Space Station, will conduct various scientific experiments during his stay there.

Published 19.01.2024 12:15





