How Paris became the Jewel of Europe ?

Colonialism, defined as the exploitation of another country's resources, was pioneered by Spain and Portugal before France established a vast empire in Africa and the Americas. This history of domination and the forced migration of millions of Africans shaped modern France, leading to ongoing social struggles and the formation of marginalized suburbs, where descendants of the exploited continue to seek recognition and respect.

Published 22.10.2024 15:29





