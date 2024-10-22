 Contact Us

How Paris became the Jewel of Europe ?

Colonialism, defined as the exploitation of another country's resources, was pioneered by Spain and Portugal before France established a vast empire in Africa and the Americas. This history of domination and the forced migration of millions of Africans shaped modern France, leading to ongoing social struggles and the formation of marginalized suburbs, where descendants of the exploited continue to seek recognition and respect.

Colonialism can be defined, in simplest terms, as "occupying another country to exploit its resources." It was a concept initiated by Western powers and spread across the globe. The first major colonizers in the world were Spain and Portugal. These powerful maritime empires, through geographical explorations, discovered the Americas and brought the indigenous civilizations to the brink of destruction. Today, the Inca, Maya, and Aztec civilizations no longer exist.
