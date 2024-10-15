Israeli strikes in Gaza leave 29 Palestinians dead

Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of 29 Palestinians. The attacks, which targeted areas including the Jabalia refugee camp, Gaza City, Khan Younis, and Nuseirat, occurred overnight. Among the casualties were families in El-Faluca and Ez-Zeytun neighborhoods, with reports of multiple fatalities in various locations, highlighting the ongoing violence in the region.

Agencies and A News / World Published 15.10.2024 12:03





