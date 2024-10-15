 Contact Us

Israeli strikes in Gaza leave 29 Palestinians dead

Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of 29 Palestinians. The attacks, which targeted areas including the Jabalia refugee camp, Gaza City, Khan Younis, and Nuseirat, occurred overnight. Among the casualties were families in El-Faluca and Ez-Zeytun neighborhoods, with reports of multiple fatalities in various locations, highlighting the ongoing violence in the region.

Agencies and A News / World
Published 15.10.2024 12:03
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 15
Reports indicate that 29 Palestinians were killed in attacks by the Israeli military on various locations in the Gaza Strip.
"International Day of the Girl Child" in Gaza under Israeli attacks
Murderous Israeli army leaves heavy damage in Lebanese capital
Thousands protest in New York against Israel's ongoing Gaza genocide
Typhoon Krathon strikes southern Taiwan, triggers shelter warnings and disruptions
Death toll from Hurricane Helene climbs to 130 as rescue crews frantically search for survivors