There are various forms of assimilation and torture in the world, one of which is the once-existing practice of "mankurtization." This brutal method was first applied by a Mongolian-origin tribe known as the Juan-Juan. Later, Russian and Chinese administrations implemented this as an assimilation policy against Turkic states. Here, we explain this concept that resonates deeply in the mind. In Turkish epics, there is a method of torture called mankurtization.