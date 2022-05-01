The earth witnessed a fascinating lunar event on April 30 as the first solar eclipse of the year occurred. The eclipse which started around 0230 GMT continued approximately for 4 hours. The natural phenomenon called a partial solar eclipse could be observed from South America and Antarctica, especially from the west coasts of Chile. The sunset of the 4-hour-long eclipse left a rarely seen 'sun with horns' view. Thousands of people followed those moments with curiosity. A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon partially covers the sun. Following this partial solar eclipse, there will be a total lunar eclipse, also known as 'Blood Moon' eclipse, on May 16. Following that, the next partial solar eclipse will occur on October 25.