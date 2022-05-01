 Contact Us

The first solar eclipse of the year occurred

The earth witnessed a fascinating lunar event on April 30 as the first solar eclipse of the year occurred.

Published 01.05.2022 11:02
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 9
The earth witnessed a fascinating lunar event on April 30 as the first solar eclipse of the year occurred.
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie spotted visiting Ukraine's Lviv city
Thousands performed the last Friday prayer of Ramadan in al-Aqsa Mosque
'Tears of gratitude': Ukrainian villagers freed from Russian occupation
In Chile's capital, a decade of drought makes grass a rare luxury
Overuse and climate change kill off Iraq's Sawa Lake